Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 87.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 261,758 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,783 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

