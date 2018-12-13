Albemarle (ALB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $99.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Further, Albemarle is divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. The company also remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Albemarle by 3,087.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

