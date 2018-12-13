Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $16.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $249.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.81. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 98,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

