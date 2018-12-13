Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Insider Sells $1,262,600.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,833,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARE stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $123.00. 735,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,835. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 120,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Insider Sells $1,262,600.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-insider-sells-1262600-00-in-stock.html.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.