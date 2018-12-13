Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,861 shares, a decrease of 1.0% from the November 15th total of 862,427 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 573,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 662.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 271,792.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 761,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 761,019 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

