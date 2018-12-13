ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S (AXXIY) and HB Fuller (FUL) Head-To-Head Comparison

ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) and HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

HB Fuller pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S does not pay a dividend. HB Fuller pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HB Fuller has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S and HB Fuller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S N/A N/A N/A HB Fuller 4.14% 13.41% 3.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of HB Fuller shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of HB Fuller shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HB Fuller has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S and HB Fuller, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S 0 0 0 0 N/A HB Fuller 0 2 6 0 2.75

HB Fuller has a consensus target price of $60.63, suggesting a potential upside of 44.59%. Given HB Fuller’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HB Fuller is more favorable than ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S and HB Fuller’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S $11.91 million 2.02 -$3.96 million N/A N/A HB Fuller $2.31 billion 0.92 $58.24 million $2.50 16.77

HB Fuller has higher revenue and earnings than ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S.

Summary

HB Fuller beats ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALEXIUM Intl Gr/S

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia and the United States. The company offers flame retardant (FR) solutions, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam SYN that is used in the textile and resin markets; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; Alexicool, a chemical finish for the use in fabrics that absorb heat while providing a cool-to-the-touch feel; Alexiflam PB, a halogenated flame retardant that provides FR with an environmentally friendly, non-toxic product; and Alexiflam AD, a combination of synergistic flame-retardants, which is used for the treatment of a range of fabric blends and constructions. Its products are used in defense applications; and consumer applications, such as automotive and transportation, outdoor fabrics, bedding and decorative fabrics, and plastics/resins/coatings and polymers. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

