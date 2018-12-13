Alfred M. Et Al Rankin Purchases 3,124 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin purchased 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $192,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HY opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.20 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HY. ValuEngine upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

