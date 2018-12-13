ALGAE TEC LTD/S (ALGXY) and EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Critical Review

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and ALGAE TEC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ALGAE TEC LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EXACT Sciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALGAE TEC LTD/S has a beta of 95.03, meaning that its share price is 9,403% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EXACT Sciences and ALGAE TEC LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXACT Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 ALGAE TEC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $86.09, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than ALGAE TEC LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares EXACT Sciences and ALGAE TEC LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXACT Sciences -35.83% -20.18% -11.11% ALGAE TEC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EXACT Sciences and ALGAE TEC LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 33.17 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -72.52 ALGAE TEC LTD/S $2.05 million 1.89 -$6.08 million N/A N/A

ALGAE TEC LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXACT Sciences.

Summary

EXACT Sciences beats ALGAE TEC LTD/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About ALGAE TEC LTD/S

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

