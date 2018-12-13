Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 1513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $107,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $1,545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $1,360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allakos (ALLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.48” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/allakos-allk-sets-new-12-month-high-at-65-48.html.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.