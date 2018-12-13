Allegion PLC (ALLE) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.
Allegion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $88.66. 33,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,572. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.
