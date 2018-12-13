Allegion PLC (ALLE) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $88.66. 33,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,572. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/allegion-plc-alle-to-issue-0-21-quarterly-dividend.html.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.