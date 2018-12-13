Allegion PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Allegion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegion to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,572. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allegion PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (ALLE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/allegion-plc-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-21-alle.html.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.