Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 29,431 Shares of State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of State Bank Financial worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at $494,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Bank Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. State Bank Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, insider Remer Y. Brinson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $235,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBZ stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. State Bank Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

