Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Life Storage worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 22,651.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,456,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Life Storage by 21.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,425,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,940,000 after acquiring an additional 608,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 6,003.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 436,907 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Life Storage by 1,718.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 317,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $23,982,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Life Storage stock opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.39. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $471,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

