Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 913 Shares of Spire Inc (SR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Spire worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spire by 696.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 86.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $79.55 on Thursday. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.05.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

