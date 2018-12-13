Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,433 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.57% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 380,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 385,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 727,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 134,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,730,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,718,000 after buying an additional 1,197,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris bought 3,600 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $56,124.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.90 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

