Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 191,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 998,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

