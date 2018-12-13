Ally Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,512 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the average volume of 303 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $658,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,784.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,279,000 after buying an additional 845,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,738,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,757,000 after buying an additional 238,880 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,020,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,314,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,567,000 after buying an additional 1,447,325 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,375,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,744,000 after buying an additional 223,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

