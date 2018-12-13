Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) is Sio Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 249.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Shares of ALNY opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

