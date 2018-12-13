Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) CEO Buys $361,501.65 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang bought 36,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $361,501.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, December 6th, Mike F. Chang bought 2,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Mike F. Chang bought 3,930 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00.

AOSL stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,358,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 184,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 635,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 51.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 354,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 119,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/alpha-and-omega-semiconductor-ltd-aosl-ceo-buys-361501-65-in-stock.html.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.