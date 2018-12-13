Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,063.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.15. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $980.64 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.35, for a total transaction of $10,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,903.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $95,276.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $97,794,636. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

