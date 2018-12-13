Alteryx Inc (AYX) Chairman Sells $2,342,800.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $2,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Tuesday, November 20th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $2,094,000.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $1,808,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $2,031,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $2,461,600.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $2,450,000.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.77 and a beta of 1.02. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $67.40.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alteryx from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $85.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Alteryx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Alteryx by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Alteryx Inc (AYX) Chairman Sells $2,342,800.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/alteryx-inc-ayx-chairman-sells-2342800-00-in-stock.html.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.