Amalgamated Bank Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 391.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $181,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

A opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,165,563.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,054,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $658,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,325 shares of company stock worth $1,930,902.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

