Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,005 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

