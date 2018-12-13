Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Centurylink by 1,430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after buying an additional 1,146,769 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,078,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTL opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

In related news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

