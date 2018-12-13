AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABEV. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 375,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.