Ameren Corp (AEE) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $67.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $69.84 on Thursday. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

