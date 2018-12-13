Ameri (AMRH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Ameri had a net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Analysts forecast that Ameri Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameri news, major shareholder Sikaria Family 2008 Revocable sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

