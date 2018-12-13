American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.70.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director Elizabeth Anne Chappell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $49,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,439.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 136,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 91,567 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 974,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

