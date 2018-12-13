American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Axle & Manufact. in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Gregory Deveson bought 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $149,611.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,523 shares in the company, valued at $733,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael K. Simonte bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,425 shares of company stock worth $1,602,594. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

