American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.94.

NYSE AEO traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,010. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after buying an additional 395,556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 61,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 234,855 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 370,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

