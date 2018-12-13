American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. American Eagle Outfitters also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.40-0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.18.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.59 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/american-eagle-outfitters-aeo-releases-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.