American International Group Inc. Buys 5,565 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after buying an additional 825,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 173.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $91,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

