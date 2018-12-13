American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 27,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

