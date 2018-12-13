American International Group Inc. Purchases 4,174 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,194,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,406,000 after acquiring an additional 822,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $8,712,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $2,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $2,549,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 40.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

GNL opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.97%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

