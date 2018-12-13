Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

