AMETEK (AME) & XT Energy Group (XTNY) Head to Head Contrast

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get AMETEK alerts:

This table compares AMETEK and XT Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 17.06% 17.08% 9.09% XT Energy Group -8.95% -46.58% -5.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of AMETEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMETEK and XT Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $4.30 billion 3.90 $681.47 million $2.61 27.66 XT Energy Group $15.27 million 270.94 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

AMETEK has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. XT Energy Group does not pay a dividend. AMETEK pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMETEK and XT Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 1 11 0 2.92 XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMETEK currently has a consensus price target of $87.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Given AMETEK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than XT Energy Group.

Summary

AMETEK beats XT Energy Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; and power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power systems, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging used in aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial applications, as well as advanced precision motion control products for use in a range of automation applications across the medical, semiconductor, aerospace, defense, and food and beverage industries; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; blowers and heat exchangers for aerospace and defense industries; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

XT Energy Group Company Profile

Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. The company offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. It also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and methanol fuel; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. The company was formerly known as Goa Sweet Tours, Ltd. and changed its name to Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. in May 2012. Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is based in Xianning, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.