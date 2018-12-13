Amigo (AMGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Amigo (LON:AMGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMGO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amigo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

Shares of LON AMGO opened at GBX 263.65 ($3.45) on Tuesday.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

