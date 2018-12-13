AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $2.70 Million Position in TIM Participacoes SA (TSU)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,661 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSU. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter worth $49,467,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,802,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1,846.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 860,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSU opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have commented on TSU. Barclays reduced their target price on TIM Participacoes from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet raised TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

