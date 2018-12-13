AMP Capital Investors Ltd Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 319.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 42.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $41.85 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

