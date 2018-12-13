AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 4,844 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 18,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

