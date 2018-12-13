Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Director Richard Koo Sells 29,278 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard Koo sold 29,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $624,206.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,087.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

