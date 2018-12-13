Analysts Anticipate Emcor Group Inc (EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 12,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $789,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EME. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 234.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,276. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Emcor Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

