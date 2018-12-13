Analysts Anticipate Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) to Post $0.51 EPS

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Innophos an industry rank of 222 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IPHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of IPHS opened at $24.87 on Monday. Innophos has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Innophos had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Innophos will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,346,000 after buying an additional 134,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innophos by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,065,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Innophos by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,119,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innophos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Innophos by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 883,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

