Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (ORCL) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.79. Oracle reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $53.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

ORCL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,242,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,771,908. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 70.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

