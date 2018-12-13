Analysts Anticipate Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will post $19.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.47 million. Pointer Telocation reported sales of $18.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full-year sales of $78.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.46 million to $78.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.90 million, with estimates ranging from $82.02 million to $89.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pointer Telocation.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNTR. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pointer Telocation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pointer Telocation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pointer Telocation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

PNTR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 8,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.92. Pointer Telocation has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 457,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 22.8% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 175,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation by 27.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

