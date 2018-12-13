Analysts Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $33,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,073,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,639 shares of company stock worth $4,268,134 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,713,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,054,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,819,000.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

