Analysts Expect Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) to Announce $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2018

Brokerages predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.18. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $10.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $98.58 and a 52 week high of $161.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

