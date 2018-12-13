Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/7/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/4/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

11/30/2018 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

11/27/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

11/27/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/6/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

10/31/2018 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of PAGS opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.28. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242,353 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951,637 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,334,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,647,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,784 shares in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

