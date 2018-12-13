Analysts Set $30.00 Price Target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Allogene Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider David D. Chang bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 750,000 shares of company stock worth $13,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,802. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

