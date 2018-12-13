Analysts Set Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $213.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

